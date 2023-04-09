Tottenham got lucky against Brighton as Howard Webb backs Seagulls penalty claim

The decisions from Premier League referees and apparent lack of accountability when they’ve got one wrong has seen PGMOL’s finest becoming a laughing stock again, with referee’s chief, Howard Webb, apologising for yet another error this weekend.

Even if the on pitch official gets it wrong, which clearly can happen given that human error is part and parcel of the match, in this age of VAR nothing ‘clear and obvious’ should be getting past them.

However, after it was noted that Webb had been in contact with Brighton and Hove Albion to apologise and confirm that the challenge by Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on Karou Mitoma should’ve been a penalty, it’s clear that things are still not working as they should.

PGMOL chief Howard Webb has been in touch with @OfficialBHAFC to admit Hojbjerg tackle on Mitoma yesterday should have been a penalty. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 9, 2023

BREAKING! The PGMOL has admitted a mistake was made by the match officials and VAR when not awarding a penalty to Brighton in Saturday's Premier League game against Tottenham. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 9, 2023

Former PGMOL chief, Keith Hackett, didn’t hold back in his condemnation of the officials:

You and I know that the quality of decisions in this game was not worthy of a Premier League referee and VAR. Webb must sort this out. Neither would get a game for a month whilst they receive operational advice. Not acceptable performance https://t.co/X9u9EOoQh8 — KEITH HACKETT (@HACKETTREF) April 9, 2023

Even broadcaster, Ian Abrahams, was vehement in his criticism of the VAR performance:

I’m sure ?@OfficialBHAFC? and manager Roberto De Zerbi are some comforted by the PGMOL apology after admitting Hojbjerg’s tackle on Mitoma yesterday should have been a penalty. VAR, which I’ve never been a fan of, was particularly bad at Spurs yesterday in my opinion pic.twitter.com/xMhKnurMxE — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) April 9, 2023

After the 2-1 loss for Brighton, they’re left 10 points adrift of the Champions League places, albeit with at least a game in hand over their rivals.

However, had they earned at least a point in Saturday’s game that might end up being the difference for the Seagulls ending the season potentially in the Europa League places rather than in the top four and a European campaign in the more lucrative competition.

It’s utter incompetence from PGMOL that cannot be allowed to continue. The stakeholders of the game, players, managers and supporters deserve much, much better.