Tottenham got lucky against Brighton as Howard Webb backs Seagulls penalty claim

Brighton and Hove Albion Tottenham FC
The decisions from Premier League referees and apparent lack of accountability when they’ve got one wrong has seen PGMOL’s finest becoming a laughing stock again, with referee’s chief, Howard Webb, apologising for yet another error this weekend.

Even if the on pitch official gets it wrong, which clearly can happen given that human error is part and parcel of the match, in this age of VAR nothing ‘clear and obvious’ should be getting past them.

However, after it was noted that Webb had been in contact with Brighton and Hove Albion to apologise and confirm that the challenge by Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on Karou Mitoma should’ve been a penalty, it’s clear that things are still not working as they should.

Former PGMOL chief, Keith Hackett, didn’t hold back in his condemnation of the officials:

Even broadcaster, Ian Abrahams, was vehement in his criticism of the VAR performance:

After the 2-1 loss for Brighton, they’re left 10 points adrift of the Champions League places, albeit with at least a game in hand over their rivals.

However, had they earned at least a point in Saturday’s game that might end up being the difference for the Seagulls ending the season potentially in the Europa League places rather than in the top four and a European campaign in the more lucrative competition.

It’s utter incompetence from PGMOL that cannot be allowed to continue. The stakeholders of the game, players, managers and supporters deserve much, much better.

