Fan footage has revealed how unhappy Anthony Gordon was after being substituted against Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The former Everton winger did not start against the Bees but was brought in place of Jacob Murphy by manager Eddie Howe at half-time.

Although the Magpies, thanks to goals from Joelinton and striker Alexander Isak, ran out 2-1 winners, Gordon had a relatively quiet half and was subbed off again with a few minutes to go in favour of Matt Ritchie.

However, worrying footage from one fan in the stadium has emerged which shows the 22-year-old fuming with Howe and lashing out at him after the boss tried to put his arm around the disgruntled number eight.

Check out the footage below.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js