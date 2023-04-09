(Video) Quick-fire Palace double from Ayew and Eze leaves Elland Road shell shocked

Crystal Palace have turned Sunday afternoon’s Premier League game at Elland Road around.

The Eagles, led by veteran manager Roy Hodgson, looked on course to be beaten by Javi Garcia’s Whites after the home team peppered Sam Johnstone’s goal throughout the first half.

And even though striker Patrick Bamford fired Leeds United into an early lead, Palace rallied well, and thanks to a header from Marc Guehi just seconds before the halftime break, managed to go down the tunnel all square at 1-1.

The away side’s fortunes got even better shortly after the second half kicked off though. Wide-attacker Jordan Ayew made it a trio of headers before Eeberechi Eze slotted the ball beyond Illan Meslier to make it 3-1 just two minutes later.