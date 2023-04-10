Arsenal are going to find it difficult to keep hold of striker Folarin Balogun.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the Gunners’ young hitman is attracting some high-profile interest following what has so far been an impressive season.

Currently out on loan with French side Stade Reims, Balogun, 21, is enjoying a solid campaign that has seen him score 19 goals in 31 appearances, in all competitions.

Consequently, the 21-year-old has hopes of returning to the Emirates in the summer and becoming Mikel Arteta’s first-choice striker. That seems unlikely to happen though, especially given the form of Gabriel Jesus and the fact Eddie Nketiah already has first-team experience.

Set to be further down the Londoners’ pecking order, Balogun could move on in favour of a club who are able to offer him more first-team opportunities and there are at least five big European clubs in the mix.

It has been reported that AC Milan, Inter Milan, Marseille, Monaco and RB Leipzig are among the sides monitoring the New York-born forward’s developing situation.

Do you think Arsenal should cash in on Balogun or should Arteta give the striker a chance? – Let us know in the comments below.