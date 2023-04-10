Arsenal determined to sign 28-year-old star with 16 goal contributions this season

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old will enter the final year of his contract in the summer and Lazio are hoping to tie him down to a new contract.

If they fail to convince the player to commit his long-term future to the club, the Italian outfit will be under pressure to cash in on him at the end of this season. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer in 2024.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal are the most determined club when it comes to signing the Serbian international and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can secure his services in the coming months.

Arsenal could definitely use someone like him in their midfield and the Serbian could form a quality partnership with Thomas Partey.

The 28-year-old will add a defensive cover, drive and goals to the Arsenal midfield. The Gunners could definitely use a complete midfielder like him on their side and he could take the North London club to a whole new level.

Arsenal are currently leading the Premier League table and they are pretty much guaranteed to return to the Champions League at the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta will need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts next season and the 28-year-old midfielder would be a superb acquisition.

Milinkovic-Savic has 8 goals and 8 assists to his name across all competitions this season and he has the physicality and technical ability to succeed in the Premier League.

The opportunity to play for Arsenal is likely to be an attractive option for the player. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a reasonable fee now.