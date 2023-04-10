Adrien Rabiot is set to leave Juventus on a free transfer this summer amid links to Arsenal which has left the Italians worried.

This is according to TuttoJuve, who are of the opinion that Rabiot is “the best midfielder in Serie A” and Juve are concerned that he has the potential to walk for free at the end of the campaign.

Arsenal are preparing for a summer where they know that Champions League football will be coming back to the Emirates for the first time in six years, so they’ll no doubt have plenty of pulling power when it comes to attracting some big names to the club.

Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo have been linked with moves to Arsenal in recent months, but with the pair likely to cost hefty fees, Rabiot could be their next best option.

The 28-year old has made 164 appearances for Juventus since singing in 2019, while he has 37 caps for France, starting five times for Les Blues at the 2022 World Cup.

The only stumbling block for Arsenal in a deal for the midfielder however, is his demands of a possible £13million p/year contract (per TuttoJuve) which would make him the club’s highest earner (per Capology). In terms of a transfer fee though, a move for Rabiot would be of zero risk to the Gunners as they look to build on their what will likely be their best season since 2015/16.