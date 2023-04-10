Barcelona have turned their attention to Sofyan Amrabat ahead of the summer as they look to mix up their midfield department.

This is according to Toni Juanmarti, who says that Amrabat is now the Catalans’ number one target instead of Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad.

This is due to Zubimendi having a release clause of €60million, something the Spanish giants consider a stumbling block.

With Sergio Busquets 34 years of age and into the last few months of his Barcelona contract, a move for a younger, cheaper defensive midfield in Amrabat could be a sensible option.

Amrabat is no unknown name, as the world took note of his impressive, versatile performances for Morocco at the Qatar World Cup, where he helped his nation to the semi-finals, the first-ever African nation to achieve that feat.

The 26-year old himself has one year left on his contract at Fiorentina and with Barcelona struggling financially, they may be able to get the midfielder for a cheaper price or they could even wait till next season to bring him in on a free transfer.