Chelsea closing in on an agreement with £50 million defender

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is all set to sign a new four-year contract with the club.

The defender joined Chelsea from Leicester City for a fee of around £50 million and he has had a mixed spell at Stamford Bridge so far.

While he has impressed with his performances from time to time, he has been sidelined with injuries as well. The 26-year-old will be hoping to get over his injury problems and play regularly for Chelsea now.

There is no doubt that the England international is a top-class player who will improve Chelsea immensely if he can stay fit.

According to the Athletic, Manchester City are keeping tabs on the Chelsea star, and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League giants decide to come forward with a concrete offer for him at the end of the season.

It seems that Chelsea are looking to avoid such situations by offering a player a new contract. The report from Athletic claims that Chilwell is set to commit his long-term future to the London club soon.

It has been a disappointing season for Chelsea so far and they are currently 11th in the league table. Manager Graham Potter has been sacked following a series of disappointing results and former midfielder Frank Lampard has been put in charge on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Even though there is no permanent manager in place of Chelsea, the club hierarchy is looking to secure the future of their key players, hence the decision to renew Chilwell’s contract.