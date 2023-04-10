Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The 22-year-old has been an important player for the Spanish club, and his performances have caught the attention of the Londoners.

Chelsea are reportedly looking to bring him to England at the end of the season and it will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Valencia now.

According to a report from CalcioMercatoWeb, the goalkeeper’s agents were in London a few days ago and they attended the game between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

It is unclear whether the two parties held talks regarding a potential summer transfer during the time, but there is no doubt that the Blues are keen to get the deal across the line.

The report further adds that Chelsea are currently leading the chase for the 22-year-old goalkeeper.

Players like Edouard Mendy have been linked with a move away from Chelsea in recent months and the Blues will have to bring in a quality replacement. The 22-year-old La Liga goalkeeper has been in fine form and he could prove to be a superb long-term acquisition.

The opportunity to join the London club is likely to be a tempting proposition for Mamardashvili and his head could be turned if a concrete offer is presented in the summer.

A move to Chelsea from Valencia would be a major step up in the goalkeeper’s career, and the Spanish giants are unlikely to be able to convince him to snub a move to Stamford Bridge.