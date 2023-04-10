Chelsea are reportedly preparing to offer Ben Chilwell a new contract in order to fend off mounting interest from Manchester City.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim the Blues’ number 21 will be offered an extended deal after impressing since joining from Leicester City in 2020.

Although Chelsea haven’t had much to shout about in the last couple of seasons, Chilwell, 26, has been one of the club’s most consistent performers.

Consequently, it has been reported that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are keeping an eye on the English full-back, who, at the moment, has just two years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge.

Wanting to avoid a situation where the full-back could leave the club for free, US billionaire owner Todd Boehly is understandably preparing to offer the 26-year-old an extended deal extend – whether or not he will want to sign remains unknown though.

Since arriving from Leicester City three years ago, Chilwell, who also has 18 senior international caps to his name, has gone on to score nine goals in 80 matches, in all competitions.