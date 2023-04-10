“Extend or be sold” – Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea attacker has summer decision to make

Callum Hudson-odoi is facing an uncertain future at Chelsea.

The young winger has struggled to nail down a spot in the Blues’ first team so was forced to spend this season out on loan in order to gain some valuable first-team minutes.

Although the winger found a home with German side Bayer Leverkusen, things haven’t quite gone to plan with the 22-year-old managing just one goal in 21 appearances.

Unlikely to be wanted on a permanent deal, it seems Hudson-odoi will return to Stamford Bridge and face a major decision at the end of the season.

With his contract set to expire at the end of next season and Chelsea, led by US billionaire owner Todd Boehly, unlikely to want to lose him for free, Hudson-odoi, according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, must decide whether or not to sign a contract extension, or risk being sold.

“Callum Hudson-odoi’s future will depend on who the side’s new manager will be,” Romano said in his exclusive column.

“This is a crucial decision for any player who may be considering their future. They need to know what Chelsea plan on doing in the summer.

“For sure though, with just 12 months left on his deal, Chelsea have no intention of losing players for free, so for Hudson-odoi – it’s extend deal or be sold.”

Since being promoted to the Blues’ first team in 2019, Hudson-odoi has managed 38 direct goal contributions in 126 matches, in all competitions.