Dean Smith is set to be appointed as Leicester City manager until the end of the season after talks with Jesse Marsch fell through.

The news was announced by Fabrizio Romano this afternoon as the Foxes failed to agree a deal with Jesse Marsch, while the club also were said to have opened talks with Rafael Benitez, but the club have ultimately settled on Smith.

Leicester have acted fast today as they desperately needed a name to come in and steady the ship with the side 19th in the Premier League and Smith is the man they’ve settled on to take them through to the end of the season.

The 52-year old is heading back to the dugout for the first time since December when he was sacked as Norwich head coach so Leicester fans will hope he can guide their club to safety to extend their nine-year stay in the Premier League.