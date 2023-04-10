Everton and West Ham consider summer move for £26 million defender

Everton and West Ham are reportedly interested in signing the Juventus defender Federico Gati at the end of the season.

According to a report from SerieBnews, the 24-year-old has struggled for regular game time this season, and that has fuelled speculation surrounding his long-term future at the Italian club.

Everton and West Ham are monitoring his situation and they are considering taking the opportunity to lure him away from Juventus.

Apparently, the defender is valued at €30 million (£26m) and it will be interesting to see if the two Premier League clubs come forward with a concrete offer.

Gati needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and if Juventus cannot provide him with first-team assurances, he should look to move on in search of regular playing time.

Everton are certainly in need of defensive reinforcements, and they could use the 24-year-old next season.

The Toffees have been vulnerable at the back and they will have to shore up defensively during the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, West Ham have been quite poor defensively as well. Both teams are fighting the relegation battle and bringing in a quality defender could help them improve next season.

The 24-year-old Juventus defender has the quality to be a useful player for both clubs and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The Italian giants signed the player in a deal worth around €9.75 million and the reported €30 million asking price could come across as steep for the two Premier League clubs. It remains to be seen whether Juventus are prepared to accept a more reasonable fee in the coming months.