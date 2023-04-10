Jurgen Klopp to speak to Mohamed Salah about penalty duties after Egyptian’s miss vs Arsenal

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Jurgen Klopp is due to speak to Mohamed Salah about future penalty taking duties after he missed his spotkick vs Arsenal yesterday.

Salah missed his penalty in the 54th minute against the Gunners yesterday with the score 2-1 to Mikel Arteta’s side, but his blushes were spared in the 87th minute when Roberto Firmino headed home to salvage a point for Liverpool.

Salah’s miss yesterday was his second of the season from the penalty spot, with his first coming back in early March when the Reds lost 1-0 to Bournemouth.

When asked by the media whether Salah will continue to take spotkicks going forward, Klopp said (via GOAL): “That’s something we will talk about, but not here.”

Salah reacts to his penalty miss

The match against Arsenal ended 2-2, with Liverpool now winless in their last five matches in all competitions as they remain 8th in the table.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham United could sign Lazio contract rebel
Leeds United want Manchester City youth midfielder
Dele Alli caught inhaling nitrous oxide through balloons in Salford apartment

With their next three games coming against struggling sides in Leeds, Nottingham Forest and West Ham, it presents a great opportunity for the Reds to regain some form in the run-in to the end of the campaign.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.