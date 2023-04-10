Leeds United and Everton are reportedly interested in signing the Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has been in fine form for the Championship club this season and his performances of attracted the attention of the two Premier League clubs.

According to a report from TuttoJuve, Leeds United are currently in the lead to sign the player and it will be interesting to see if they can beat Everton to his signature. The striker is valued at €30 million (£26m).

It is no secret that Leeds will have to bring in a reliable goal scorer, especially with the way Patrick Bamford has struggled this season. Rodrigo Moreno is the only reliable striker at the club right now.

On the other hand, Everton are seriously lacking in goals. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had persistent injury problems, and summer signing Neal Maupay has not been at his best.

Gyokeres would be a superb addition to both teams and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The two sides will have to ensure that they preserve their status as a Premier League club next season. The 24-year-old Coventry striker is unlikely to join a Championship club, and he will be hoping to move to the Premier League.

Gyokeres has 18 goals and eight assists to his name across all competitions, and he could sort out the goal-scoring problems of Leeds and Everton next season.

The opportunity to join a Premier League club will be an attractive option for the player, and he is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete proposal on the table.