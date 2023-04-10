Manchester City midfielder Shea Charles is wanted by Leeds United as the competition for places at the Etihad continues to ramp up.

This is according to the Daily Mail’s Simon Jones who says that Shea, who represents the Northern Ireland national team, is on Leeds’ radar as well as Borussia Dortmund’s.

It’s never a simple task for City youth prospects to become fully-fledged first-team players with the quality that the club possesses in all areas of the pitch and it seems Charles may be the next victim of City’s star-studded squad and the names that City are looking at ahead of the summer, with Jones reporting that Jude Bellingham, Alexis Mac Allister and Gabri Veiga are all names that have the potential to land at the Etihad next season.

City are said to be keen on keeping Charles at the club but the intense level of elite players in the squad could see the 19-year old move elsewhere for opportunities.