Leicester City line up three alternatives after Jesse Marsch move falls through

Leicester City have been linked with a number of managers since the departure of Brendan Rodgers recently.

The Foxes are looking for a quality, long-term replacement for the Northern Irishman and they were linked with the move for the former Leeds United manager, Jesse Marsch.

The American was reportedly the favourite to take over at the King Power Stadium, but the move has collapsed.

According to reports, Leicester City have other contenders lined up to replace Rodgers at the club. Apparently, they are keeping tabs on the likes of Rafael Benitez, Sam Allardyce, and Dean Smith as well.

Benitez has proven himself across multiple clubs in the major leagues and he has won league titles and Champions League trophies. There is no doubt that he would be an ambitious appointment for Leicester City and he could help the squad perform at a high level next season.

Meanwhile, Allardyce is a proven Premier League manager who has helped a number of clubs survive in the Premier League in the face of adversity. However, the former England manager might not be an inspiring addition for the fans who will be hoping for a manager who will help them win trophies.

It is a similar case with Smith who has done an impressive job in the Premier League in the past, but he’s not a proven winner and would be an underwhelming option.