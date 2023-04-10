Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals major problem for Erik Ten Hag ahead of summer window

Erik Ten Hag needs new signings at Manchester United, but the Dutchman still does not know what the club’s summer budget is.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed how the Red Devils have yet to decide how much they will spend on new recruits once the summer transfer window opens later this year.

For Ten Hag, this summer will almost certainly see him target a new world-class striker to help fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo. Even though Wout Weghorst came in on a short-term basis, after scoring just two goals in over 20 appearances, it seems unlikely the on-loan Burnley forward will be wanted on a permanent deal.

There are also concerns over Anthony Martial’s fitness record, which has already seen the Frenchman miss 27 games this season (TM).

Consequently, set to go after a new hitman, with the name at the top of the club’s wishlist reportedly being Spurs’ record-breaking goalscorer Harry Kane (The Times), Ten Hag will be eyeing at least one high-profile signing.

It isn’t just the attacking positions that the former Ajax manager is eager to reinforce though. According to the Telegraph, Ten Hag has added Brighton midfield duo Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo to his summer shortlist.

However, despite the summer window opening in just over two months’ time, the Manchester United boss still doesn’t know how much money the club’s owners will allow him to spend.

“The Red Devils’ priority in the summer window remains signing a new striker,” Romano said in his exclusive column.

“The problem is though that the budget is still unclear so Erik Ten Hag does not know how much money may be left over for a midfielder.”

