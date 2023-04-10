Manchester United eyeing up a move for 27-year-old World Cup winning defender

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

The Red Devils are looking to bring in a fullback at the end of the season as they have been linked with Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen as well. However, a report from Football Insider claims that the German champions Bayern Munich are keen on the 22-year-old Dutchman as well.

If Bayern Munich end up signing Frimpong at the end of the season, Manchester United will then turn their attention towards Pavard.

The 27-year-old Frenchman has been an important first-team player for Bayern Munich, and it will be interesting to see if the Germans are prepared to sanction his departure at the end of the season.

Pavard can operate as a central defender as well as a right back and his versatility will be an added bonus for Manchester United. The defender is in his peak years and he could be an important player for Manchester United over the next few seasons.

Apart from his defensive qualities, the 27-year-old is an exceptional passer, and he will help Manchester United build from the bank.

The French international has helped his club win multiple trophies in recent seasons and he has won the World Cup with France in 2018 as well.

While Frimpong would be an exciting, long-term acquisition for Manchester United, Pavard could be a better option in the short term. The French international has the experience to adapt to the Premier League quickly and he knows what it takes to win major trophies.

Furthermore, Pavard is a better defender compared to the 22-year-old Dutchman, who is better going forward. It will be interesting to see who the Red Devils end up with.