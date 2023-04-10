Manchester United are interested in signing the Cetla Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been an impressive first-team performer for the Spanish club this season, and he has registered nine goals and four assists to his name across all competitions.

The highly talented midfielder has caught the attention of Manchester United with his performances and a report from Football Insider claims that the Red Devils have scouted him several times this season.

Apparently, they are lining up a move for the 20-year-old at the end of the season, and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can come to an agreement.

Veiga is highly rated in Spanish football and he has a big future ahead of him. Manchester United could certainly use a creative player like him in their ranks, especially with Christian Eriksen in his twilight years.

The 20-year-old will help create opportunities for the Manchester United attackers and chip in with goals himself.

Veiga is reportedly on the radar of other Premier League clubs as well, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can swoop in and secure his services.

The Red Devils certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done and the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be an enticing option for the youngster.

A move to Old Trafford would be a major step up in the youngster’s career and playing against top-class players in the Premier League will only accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.