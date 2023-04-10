Stan Collymore has said that Roy Keane was wrong to call Andy Robertson a “baby” following his protests that led to him being elbowed by linesman Constantine Hatzidakis.

In his latest column for CaughtOffside, Collymore admits that Keane’s verbal attack on Robertson was unnecessary.

Keane’s words came after Robertson looked to be elbowed by Hatzidakis at the interval of the match between Liverpool and Arsenal yesterday, with Collymore not happy with the Irishman for his verbal attack on the Reds defender.

“To call Robertson ‘a big baby’ for his reaction after being elbowed by the linesman was uncalled for. Robertson has been nothing but a good professional for Liverpool and has won the same calibre of trophies as Keane did, albeit not as many. “

Collymore, who himself appeared 81 times for Liverpool, went on to slam Keane’s general punditry, the 52-year old of the opinion that the former Manchester United midfielder says certain things just for contentious debate.

“I think his punditry has descended into the comical at times. Sky Sports are encouraging him to say something controversial just for the clicks and the views. I have no problem with any pundit giving constructive criticism and feedback on a player’s behaviour or performance, but for Keane to go after a player who has conducted themselves well when he wasn’t a saint himself is nothing less than hypocritical in my opinion.”

The PGMOL are set to investigate the matter between Hatzidakis and Robertson, with the former set to have his officiating duties suspended until the body come to a decision on whether or not he should be punished for his actions.

To read Collymore’s column in full, click here.