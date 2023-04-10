Ferran Torres is said to be on the radar of Tottenham as the Barcelona endeavour to raise funds ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to SPORT, Torres is joined by Ansu Fati and Raphinha as the three players who Xavi is willing to allow to leave the club as the club continue to suffer from financial difficulties.

With it unclear whether or not Dejan Kulusevski will sign for Spurs on a permanent deal from Juventus this summer, Ferran Torres could be a good option for the Lilywhites, according to TeamTalk.

Torres only joined Barcelona in January 2022 but Xavi’s desire to offload the 23-year old could spell the end of his Nou Camp career as early as this summer.

A move to Tottenham would see Torres make a return to the Premier League where he spent two years as a Manchester City player, scoring 16 goals in 43 appearances, winning a Premier League and League Cup title, so he’s not short of experience in English football and with Heung-Min Son slacking in the goalscoring department this season, perhaps a fresh face in attack could be the answer to Spurs’ problems.