A picture has done the rounds on social media of Dele Alli inhaling nitrous oxide through balloons in a flat in Salford recently.

Alli was photographed in the apartment just under a month after being banished from the Besiktas squad by manager Senol Gunes, who said that his low level of contribution in terms of assists and goals meant that he was not up to scratch.

The 26-year old was heralded as one of England’s brightest prospects during his time at Tottenham, his best career season to date coming in 2016/17, where he scored 18 league goals in 37 appearances, but since then it has all fallen apart for him.

An unsuccessful loan at Everton followed by this spell in Turkey has seen the midfielder drop off considerably and fans have seemingly given up on Alli now he’s been spotted inhaling the drug known as “hippy crack”.

Dele Alli doing balloons in Manchester hahahaha pic.twitter.com/CV7z6xyyZg — Will (@Will__LFC) April 9, 2023

Alli, who turns 27 tomorrow, seems to be living the retired life already, surrounded by nitrous oxide cans, balloons, tequila, snus and tonic wine – items you don’t associate with players who should be at the peak of their powers.

Whether the former Spurs man can get his career back on track after this and everything that has gone on with him in recent months is a question that is yet to be answered.