(Video) Ibrahima Konate bodies Granit Xhaka during Liverpool vs Arsenal

Watch Ibrahima Konate give Granit Xhaka a proper shove during an altercation during the game between Liverpool and Arsenal this afternoon.

The altercation between Konate and Xhaka came after Trent Alexander-Arnold hacked down the Swiss midfielder which caused the pair to come to loggerheads.

As several players came over and joined in to sort out the situation, Konate was having none of it, shoving Xhaka and sending him flying.

The referee ended up bringing the fights to a conclusion, booking both Trent and Xhaka with the two teams going on to put on a show in a fascinating 2-2 draw, which cut Arsenal’s lead at the top of the table by two points, while Liverpool remain 8th.

