Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old right-back has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and Diogo Dalot is currently the first-choice starter for Erik ten Hag.

Wan-Bissaka needs to leave the club at the end of the season in order to get his career back on track and play regular first-team football.

A report from Football Insider claims that West Ham United and Crystal Palace are keen on signing the 25-year-old at the end of the season.

West Ham are reportedly long-term admirers of the £50 million defender, and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers can agree on a deal with Manchester United.

The report adds that West Ham will have to secure their status as a Premier League club first. The 25-year-old old defender is unlikely to move to a Championship club next season.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to return to his former club could be an attractive option for the player as well. Crystal Palace need to bring a defensive reinforcement and Wan-Bissaka would be a quality acquisition. He knows the club well, and he could make an immediate impact at Selhurst Park.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been linked with players like Jeremie Frimpong recently and Wan-Bissaka will only fall further down the pecking order if the Red Devils bring in more reinforcements at the back.

It would be ideal for the two parties to go separate ways at the end of the season.