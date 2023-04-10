West Ham have emerged as surprise candidates for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic but it is said to depend on the future of Declan Rice.

This is according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, who say that Milinkovic-Savic is yet to agree terms on a new deal past his current one that expires in 2024 and Lazio could sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

GDS also report that the Hammers could go after the Serbian if they end up losing Declan Rice this summer.

Rice has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea in recent months and with West Ham struggling greatly in the league, he could leave at the end of the season to test himself at a higher level.

With just one year left on Milinkovic-Savic’s contract, he may be attainable for a cheaper price than the £100million that was quoted for him a few years ago.

However, the Hammers will need to ensure that they retain their Premier League status this season if they want to bring the man known as “SMS” to the London Stadium.