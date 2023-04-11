Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League for months now. His current contract expires in 2024 and the Italian club could be under pressure to sell him this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Newcastle have the financial resources to secure his services and the Magpies have already spoken to the player’s agent Mateja Kezman.

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies come forward with a concrete proposal for the midfielder in the coming months.

Milinkovic-Savic has established himself as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in European football and he could prove to be a superb addition to the Newcastle midfield.

Eddie Howe needs to bring in a player who will add defensive cover, creativity and goals to his side. The Serbian international would be the ideal partner for Bruno Guimaraes at the heart of Newcastle’s midfield.

The Magpies are currently third in the league table and they could be playing Champions League football next season. They will need players of higher calibre in order to compete in Europe and signing the 28-year-old would be a step in the right direction.

The 28-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League. He has the technical ability and the physicality to thrive in English football. The midfielder has 8 goals and 8 assists to his name across all competitions this season.