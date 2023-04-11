28-year-old football star dies suddenly leaving the football world devastated

Footballer Mason Peddle who played for AFC Portchester has passed away in recent days.

According to reports, the 28-year-old footballer has died suddenly and tributes have been pouring in from friends and family.

AFC Portchester have released an official statement claiming that they are shocked and saddened to hear the news of his passing. Mason Peddle was the captain of the AFC Portchester under-23 side.

“Everyone at AFC Portchester is shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mason Peddle – captain of our under-23s side. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. The club will be doing all it can to support his family.”

Meanwhile, manager Mark Dugan shared his thoughts on the tragedy stating that Peddle was a huge character around the club and the football community.

“Our captain, our teammate and our friend – you will be so, so missed by all at the club, and no more so than by us all at the under-23s. “Our captain yes, but also a huge character around the club, around the island and the surrounding football community. “As a teammate to many his influence was there for all to see and will no doubt be carried on by the many he helped in their footballing journey. “A true friend to all that met him and a huge loss to everyone. RIP Mason – fly high brother.”

The reports do not share the cause of the player’s death, but his untimely demise has certainly left the footballing community devastated.

Multiple other clubs like Baffins Milton Rovers FC and Meon Milton Mens have sent out tributes to the 28-year-old on social media.