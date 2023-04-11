Blow for Arsenal as transfer target set to sign deal at Real Madrid

Arsenal’s hopes of signing Marco Asensio from Real Madrid have been dealt a huge blow as the Spanish star is expected to renew his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. 

The 27-year-old is out of contract with the La Liga giants at the end of the season and there was uncertainty over his future due to a lack of game time.

The Spanish star has been in negotiations with Real Madrid over a new deal since the start of the year and has had a proposal on the table to extend his current contract, which now looks likely to be signed, reports The Athletic.

All that is left to sort out before pen can be put to paper is the length of the contract, with Carlo Ancelotti said to have been a big voice in getting the deal done.

Marco Asensio is set to sign a new contract with Real Madrid
If Asensio was to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, Arsenal were one of the clubs interested in acquiring his talents.

The Gunners are said to have held talks with the 27-year-old’s representatives as they looked to get a deal done ahead of the summer window, reports SPORT.

Mikel Arteta will now have to look elsewhere as the Arsenal boss looks to strengthen his squad ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.

