Brighton confident they can keep star away from Man United and Tottenham

Brighton are said to be hopeful of agreeing a new contract with emerging teenager Evan Ferguson before the end of the month as the Seagulls look to fend off interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

The Ireland international has emerged as one of the hottest talents in the Premier League this season and his four goals across 12 league matches has attracted interest from Man United and Tottenham.

According to the Daily Mail, United want Ferguson this summer, as well as a more experienced striker, while Tottenham see the 18-year-old as Harry Kane’s heir should the England star leave in the near future.

Ferguson has a contract at the Amex until 2026, but the Seagulls want to offer him a new deal with better terms in order to entice the Irishman to stay next season.

Ferguson is getting invaluable experience and playing time under Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton and it is believed that he sees no need to leave just yet, being only 18 years of age.

The Ireland international’s emergence, however, could see Danny Welbeck leave the Premier League club says Fabrizio Romano.

“Evan Ferguson is really making a big impression at Brighton and with Danny Welbeck also an option, it’s possible for the latter to leave in the summer,” Romano said in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Ferguson grew up a Man United fan and that could be where the youngster eventually ends up, but there is no rush this summer as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in an experienced number nine to take the Red Devils up another level.