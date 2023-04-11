Brighton and Hove Albion are bracing themselves for a busy summer transfer window.

The Seagulls are enjoying a great campaign, and had it not have been for some dubious officiating in their game against Spurs last weekend, could have found themselves better placed to qualify for European next season.

However, with 10 games still to play, there is hope yet that the team from the south coast can achieve the impossible.

It is the transfer market that a lot of fans are worrying about though. Midfield duo Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are both being heavily linked with moves to Manchester United (Telegraph) with the latter subject of an approach from Arsenal in January.

And according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, it isn’t just their midfield that could undergo some major changes.

Following Evan Ferguson’s impressive breakthrough in front of goal, Danny Welbeck could be facing an uncertain future.

“Evan Ferguson is really making a big impression at Brighton and with Danny Welbeck also an option, it’s possible for the latter to leave in the summer,” Romano said in his exclusive column.

“It is too early to say what clubs will try to sign them because it is only April and the strikers’ domino always starts late in the summer. It also depends on who goes down, and who stays in Premier League… But Ferguson is highly rated at Brighton, they really trust him.”

Since being promoted to Brighton’s first team last year, Ferguson, who has three years left on his deal, has scored eight goals in 22 games in all competitions.