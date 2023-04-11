Juventus striker Dusan Vlahović has been linked with a move away from the Italian club at the end of the season.

A report from JuveLive.it claims that Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the 23-year-old striker at the end of the season.

The Serbian has done reasonably well at Juventus this season, but he was expected to perform at a higher level. The 23-year-old has scored 11 goals and he has not been able to live up to the expectations.

It seems that Juventus could be open to cashing in on the player if an offer of around €70-€80 million is presented.

Vlahović has proven his quality in the Italian league with Fiorentina and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well. Chelsea are in desperate need of a goal scorer and they could certainly use the 23-year-old next season. He has the physicality and technical ability to thrive in English football.

Furthermore, a move away from Juventus would give him the fresh start needs right now.

The report claims that Chelsea were prepared to offer €50 million (£43.8m) in cash along with winger Christian Pulisic in a player-plus-cash deal for Vlahović.

It will be interesting to see if Juventus are willing to accept such an offer.

Pulisic has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly.

Juventus could certainly use more quality on the flanks and the American international would be a superb addition.

Meanwhile, Tottenham need someone who can share the goal-scoring burden with Harry Kane, and replace him when the England international decides to move on.

Vlahovic would be a quality acquisition for them, but Tottenham do not have the financial resources to compete with Chelsea.

However, the North London club are still in the race for Champions League qualification and a top-four finish. That could give them an edge in the transfer race.

Chelsea are currently 11th in the league table and they are unlikely to come anywhere near the top four.