Diego Llorente has said that he would be happy to make his loan move to Roma from Leeds United a permanent one this summer.

Llorente made the switch to Roma in January and has made five appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side, the Spaniard impressing in his short time in Italy so far.

According to Forza Roma, when asked whether he would be open to a permanent move to the Stadio Olimpico in the summer, Llorente replied: “I’m fine here, I would like that.”

FR also say that Leeds included an €18million option-to-buy for Roma to take the centreback on permanently, but it is understood that the Italian outfit are not keen on paying that and would only be willing to offer up to €10million.

With Roma 3rd in Serie A and looking like they will achieve Champions League football, while Leeds find themselves deep in a Premier League relegation battle, you can understand Llorente’s keenness to remain a Roma player beyond this season.

