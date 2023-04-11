“None of us are afraid” – Enzo Fernandez’s words pre-Real Madrid quarter-final clash

Enzo Fernandez has said that Chelsea are not afraid of Real Madrid ahead of their Champions League quarter-final clash tomorrow evening.

Speaking to the media earlier today (quotes courtesy of Scott Trotter at Football London), Fernandez began by previewing the game tomorrow evening, with the Blues set to take to the Santiago Bernabeu pitch to take on reigning European champions Real, saying that him and his team mates understand the task at hand.

“We know Real Madrid is a very big club with a lot of history with big players but we trust in what we’re going to do tomorrow. Modric, Kroos are very big players that have won everything.

“We’re not afraid. There is respect because this is a football match and we know the quality they have. We will try to contract them with our defenders, have great defensive work and make a wonderful match.”

The Argentine was then asked if he feels pressure when he plays and also about the praise he has received from manager Frank Lampard, who has called him a “leader”.

“I try not to have pressure in football, just to enjoy it. There is responsibility in this match but there is no pressure, I always try to enjoy.

“I always aim to be a leader because when I started my roots in football I wanted to be an example and help my colleagues. To be defined like that at so young an age makes me happy and I would like to thank Frank for his words.”

The 22-year old concluded by giving his thoughts on his time at Chelsea so far, admitting that he still has a long way to go to reach his best.

“I don’t think I’ve got to my top level at Chelsea, I’ve not been there long and it is a different league, different city. It’s not easy but I’m trying to support my colleagues to do as best as possible.”

Fernandez has no reason to play down his performances at Chelsea so far, starting every game since signing in January and he’ll no doubt be a key figure once again in the Blues’ midfield tomorrow as they set out to prove they can take the game to Real and potentially cause a real shock.