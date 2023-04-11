Exciting news for Chelsea fans as club meets with agent of Barcelona star

The future of Gavi is up in the air at present and should things go south at Barcelona for the teenager, Chelsea are one club ready to pounce on the opportunity.

The midfielder could become a free agent in the summer as Barcelona cannot register the 18-year-old’s new contract at present due to their financial issues, therefore, that new deal would become void.

Looking to pounce on the potential opportunity to sign one of Europe’s hottest prospects, AS reports that Chelsea Sporting Director Christopher Vivell met with Gavi’s agent Ivan de la Pena several weeks ago in Madrid in order to communicate their desire to sign the Spain international.

The meeting is said to have gone well and another is scheduled for the coming weeks as the West London club seeks to advance in talks.

The report says that Gavi is enormously frustrated with how the matter regarding his contract has been handled and does not feel Barcelona have given the issue the importance it deserved.

Chelsea could also increase the likelihood of a deal happening by hiring Luis Enrique as their new coach, with the pair having worked with each other for the Spanish National Team.

This would be a huge coup for Chelsea should they pull it off but the player wants to stay at Barcelona and the Catalan club will do everything to make that happen.