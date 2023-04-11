Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Dele’s future amid Everton exit talk

Everton midfielder Dele was recently pictured out with friends participating in some question activities.

A photograph of the former England international circulated on social media on Monday afternoon which appeared to show him inhaling nitrous oxide, which is more commonly known as ‘laughing gas’, and although the substance is not illegal to possess in the UK at the moment, according to The Guardian, that legislation is set to change.

? The sad fall from grace for Dele Alli continues: ?? José Mourinho was right: “I am 56 today and yesterday I was 20. Time flies. One day, I think you'll wake up and regret if you don't achieve what you can achieve.” pic.twitter.com/u4fSkZ2KjO — Football Tweet ?? (@Football__Tweet) April 10, 2023

Following his unacceptable off-field behaviour, as well as several poor performances, both for Everton and loaning side Besiktas, Dele is facing a hugely uncertain future.

And speaking in his exclusive column about what the near future could have in store for the 26-year-old, leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, said: “After being pictured recently, the situation with Dele is difficult and there will be discussions with Everton to find a solution together.

“For sure his agents will look for a new opportunity but nothing has been decided yet. The first step has to be with Everton and talks will take place soon to decide together.”

What do you think Dele’s next move should be? – Let us know in the comments.