Jurgen Klopp puts €50m midfield star high on list but faces competition from Premier League rivals

Liverpool’s plans to renovate their midfield are well underway as the Reds look to bring in some of Europe’s biggest talents ahead of next season.

Jude Bellingham is Jurgen Klopp’s number one target, with the Merseyside club being the team linked to the English star the most. The Borussia Dortmund star is likely to make a decision on his future very soon and just in case it doesn’t go Liverpool’s way, they do have backups.

According to Calciomercato, Klopp has pushed Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella to the top of his midfield wishlist and is also targeting Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

Inter have slapped a €50m price tag on the Italy star ahead of a potential summer move.

? Chelsea and Liverpool have both targeted a move for Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella. The Italian side have slapped a €50m price tag on him! ??? (Source: Calciomercato) pic.twitter.com/xirr5qdxAd — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 10, 2023

Barella is said to also be a target for Chelsea as the Blues look for a long-term partner for Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park. The West London club are currently without a permanent manager, therefore, it is uncertain how that would affect any potential deal.

The Inter Milan star has a contract at the San Siro until 2026 and normally that would mean that the selling club are under no pressure to do so.

However, the Serie A side are not in the healthiest of financial positions and if a big bid comes in from either club, the Italian club could be tempted to sell.