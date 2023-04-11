Liverpool relax their chase of England midfield starlet with club likely to move to other targets

Liverpool are set to move on from their chase of Jude Bellingham with his pricetag and the Reds needing a high squad overhaul a reason for the decision.

This is according to Paul Joyce of the Times, who says that the Reds hierarchy will move onto alternative names to Bellingham as a result.

Bellingham is believed by many to be on the move from Borussia Dortmund this summer, and Joyce says that the reason for Liverpool’s interest in the 19-year old cooling is in part due to the mega-money price tag put on the player.

“The merits of spending far in excess of £100 million on a single player have been widely debated at Anfield as Jürgen Klopp looks to revive the fortunes of his side after an underwhelming campaign that has left them adrift of the Premier League’s top four.

“However, rectifying this season’s drop-off and infusing the squad with first-team talent means that committing such a huge chunk of this summer’s funds to one player is no longer regarded by the club as the best strategy.”

Liverpool’s alternative targets are no average names, with the likes of Mason Mount, Matheus Nunes and Ryan Gravenberch all names mentioned by Joyce as possible names to walk through the doors at the club this summer.

Mount is currently going through a contract standoff at Chelsea, while Nunes has also been mentioned as a target by Fabrizio Romano.

Joyce reveals: “Liverpool are likely to sign at least two midfielders to bolster their engine room and have been linked to numerous targets such as Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher, Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister and Moisés Caicedo, Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Nunes and Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans, who is available on a free transfer.”

It promises to be an interesting summer for Liverpool as their fans wait to see who they will go for now a move for Bellingham looks to be slipping away.