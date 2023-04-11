Liverpool to compete with West Ham for 19-year-old midfield prodigy

Liverpool are interested in signing the Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott at the end of the season.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the Premier League giants will compete with the likes of West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 19-year-old midfielder.

Scott has impressed with his performances in the Championship and Liverpool are hoping to secure his services in the coming months.

The Reds are in need of midfield reinforcements and Scott could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for them.

Jurgen Klopp has done well to groom talented young players into first-team players at Liverpool and he could help the 19-year-old develop into a starter for the Reds in the coming seasons.

Scott is highly talented and he has a big future ahead of him. He has the potential to develop into a key player for Liverpool.

The 19-year-old was chosen as Bristol City’s young player of the year last year and it will be interesting to see if he is prepared to take the next step in his career. Joining a big club like Liverpool could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

Liverpool certainly have the finances to beat the likes of West Ham and Wolves to his signature.

The Reds are set to lose players like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers this summer and they will have to bring in multiple reinforcements over the next few months.

Meanwhile, the Hammers need to add more depth to the central midfield as well, especially with Declan Rice expected to leave the club at the end of the season. Scott would add technical ability and creativity to the West Ham midfield if the Hammers managed to secure his services.