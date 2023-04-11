Exclusive: Borussia Dortmund sitting on £84m offer from Liverpool for Jude Bellingham

Liverpool have offered Borussia Dortmund £84m for midfielder Jude Bellingham.

In desperate need of midfield reinforcements, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have identified Dortmund and England’s Bellingham as their top target ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

And acting on their desire to bring the talented 19-year-old back to England, CaughtOffside sources have revealed that the Premier League giants have made their German rivals an offer of £84m (€95m).

We understand that Liverpool have yet to receive a response from Dortmund, with the Bundesliga side eager to receive additional proposals from other interested clubs between now and the summer.

Well-connected British agent and CaughtOffside columnist Haydn Dodge recently revealed in an exclusive interview how Liverpool’s offer is ‘well known’ among those working within the football industry.

“It’s known that a bid just shy of £100m has been submitted for Jude Bellingham ahead of this summer’s transfer window,” Dodge said in his most recent column.

And the agent’s revelation has since been backed up by sources close to both the player and Liverpool.

When asked if Bellingham would like to join Liverpool if the Reds’ offer ends up being accepted, our source said: “He could do. His family absolutely love Liverpool and their fans.”

Since joining Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020, Bellingham, who has two years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 45 goals in 127 matches in all competitions.

Borussia Dortmund have been contacted for comment but have so far failed to respond.