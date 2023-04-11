Man United given ’50 per cent’ chance of signing 6’6″ striker

There is a ’50 per cent’ chance that Manchester United will try and sign on-loan striker Wout Weghorst permanently in the summer.

That’s according to transfer journalist Dean Jones, who claims the Dutch striker, despite concerns over his output, could still find his long-term future in Manchester.

Weghorst, 30, arrived on loan from soon-to-be promoted side Burnley at the start of the year and was tasked with filling the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo, who pushed to leave the club in favour of a switch to Saudi Arabia.

And although the 30-year-old, who stands at a whopping 6’6″, arrived off the back of an impressive World Cup campaign with the Netherlands, the experienced forward has yet to really hit it off with the Red Devils.

Scoring just two goals since joining in January, Burnley’s Weghorst has largely failed to impress – that doesn’t mean he won’t become a permanent fixture at Old Trafford though.

“I’d probably give it 50 per cent,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“United like him in this setup because they believe he’s a big reason why Rashford has come into such top form this calendar year, but you’ve got to weigh that up with the fact that he doesn’t score enough goals.

“Also, he’s a Burnley player and they’re about to be promoted back to the Premier League. They intend to fully weigh up that situation and have a chat with him about any options and considerations he might have for his personal career with them.”

