Erik Ten Hag’s summer transfer plans thrown into doubt as Glazers stall on answering bidders

The Glazers have not yet responded to Ineos chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim following the pair’s offers to buy the club.

That’s according to a recent report from the Independent, who claims the US billionaire family have stalled in responding to offers received to buy the Premier League giants.

The Glazers welcomed a second round of bidding on the weekend of 24 March following an extended deadline, and although interested parties were expecting to get a response within a week, they have been left waiting.

There is hope that both Ratcliffee and Sheikh Jassim will receive a response sometime this week, but until then, those involved are said to be left feeling ‘baffled’ but the American’s lack of communication.

The Glazer family are believed to be open to parting ways with the club if an offer of at least £6bn is received.

In the meantime, with a lot of uncertainty surrounding the club’s future, manager Erik Ten Hag has been unable to finalise his summer transfer plans with the Dutchman not knowing how much the owners will be willing to invest in his playing squad once the summer transfer window opens at the end of the season.

The Red Devils are believed to be prioritising a new striker with Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane understood to top Ten Hag’s wishlist.