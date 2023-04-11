Exclusive: Man United defender set for transfer crunch talks

Harry Maguire has made just six Premier League starts this season.

Despite being Manchester United’s club captain, the centre-back has struggled to nail down a starting spot in Erik Ten Hag’s preferred starting 11.

The arrivals of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, both of whom have formed a great defensive partnership, have pushed Maguire further down the side’s pecking order – and that has led to the England international facing an uncertain future.

Rumoured to be wanted back by former club Leicester City (The Sun), Maguire, 30, is set to face a major decision once the season comes to an end in May.

And speaking recently about the defender’s options once the summer transfer window opens later this year, transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano revealed that the 30-year-old is set for transfer crunch talks with his manager once the campaign comes to a close.

“Ten Hag recently publicly praised Harry Maguire and that is because the Dutchman really appreciates the English defender, especially as a top professional,” Romano said in his exclusive column.

“Maguire has never created any problems – this is why he was not on the market in January. For the summer though, a lot will depend on what the player wants. As for now, Maguire is fully focused on the final part of the season and wants to win more trophies with Man United. He will speak to Ten Hag to decide his future at the end of the season.”

Since joining the Red Devils in 2019, Maguire, who has up to three years left on his deal, has scored seven goals in 169 games in all competitions.