Manchester City vs Bayern Munich team news – Haaland starts against former league rivals

Manchester City
Posted by

The team news for Manchester City vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals is in as Pep Guardiola prepares to face Thomas Tuchel.

City have gone as full strength as possible, with Ederson, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake all in from the start at goalkeeper and defence, with Ilkay Gundogan captains the side from midfield alongside Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne.

Erling Haaland, who has ten goals in six Champions League matches this year leads the line alongside Bernardo Silva and the inform Jack Grealish.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel takes charge of his first Champions League game since September, when he was sacked by Chelsea after a 1-0 group stage loss to Dinamo Zagreb.

His team is also as full strength as can be. Yann Sommer begins in goal, with Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs De Ligt and Benjamin Pavard at the back. Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Leon Goretzka make up the midfield, while Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman start in attack.

More Stories / Latest News
Napoli striker could ask for move away after recent Newcastle United interest
West Ham open to selling striker they bought only last summer
Chelsea confirm new two-year contract extension for Ben Chilwell

This promises to be an absolute thriller of a quarter-final first leg, with it kicking off in just under half an hour’s time.

More Stories Champions League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.