The team news for Manchester City vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals is in as Pep Guardiola prepares to face Thomas Tuchel.

City have gone as full strength as possible, with Ederson, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake all in from the start at goalkeeper and defence, with Ilkay Gundogan captains the side from midfield alongside Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne.

Erling Haaland, who has ten goals in six Champions League matches this year leads the line alongside Bernardo Silva and the inform Jack Grealish.

SUSUNAN PEMAIN #UCL? XI | Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland CADANGAN | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Perrone, Palmer, Lewis#ManCityIndo pic.twitter.com/9lGlFBdCRe — Manchester City (@mancityIndo) April 11, 2023

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel takes charge of his first Champions League game since September, when he was sacked by Chelsea after a 1-0 group stage loss to Dinamo Zagreb.

His team is also as full strength as can be. Yann Sommer begins in goal, with Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs De Ligt and Benjamin Pavard at the back. Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Leon Goretzka make up the midfield, while Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman start in attack.

This promises to be an absolute thriller of a quarter-final first leg, with it kicking off in just under half an hour’s time.