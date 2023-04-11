Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez.

The 21-year-old striker has been in splendid form for Dutch outfit Feyenoord this season. Gimenez has 23 goals across all competitions and his performances have caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs.

According to WDeportes, Manchester United have scouted the striker multiple times and they have been in touch with the player’s representatives and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils decide to follow up on their enquiry with a concrete bid in the coming months.

It is no secret that Manchester United will have to bring in a quality striker at the end of the season.

They are yet to replace Cristiano Ronaldo adequately. January signing Wout Weghorst has been underwhelming and he is set to return to his parent club upon the expiry of his loan deal.

Gimenez would be a solid, long-term acquisition for the Red Devils. He is a proven goal scorer in the Dutch league and he has the potential to adapt to English football as well.

The opportunity to join a club like Manchester United will be a tempting proposition for the talented youngster, and he could have his head turned by the interest from the Premier League side.

Apparently, the striker has a release clause in his contract of around €20 million. Manchester United certainly have the resources to afford the player.

The Red Devils have improved immensely since the arrival of Erik ten Hag and they are set to return to the Champions League as well. They will be hoping to challenge for the league title next season and signings like Gimenez will certainly help them bridge the gap with clubs like Manchester City.