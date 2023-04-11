Former Manchester City defender turned pundit Micah Richards has slammed Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter for his decision-making during the Whites’ Premier League game against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Rutter, 20, was introduced as a late second-half substitute for Leeds United, who had already seen the game slip from out of reach after Palace put on a demolition job that saw them run out resounding 5-1 winners.

Eager to win his side a late spot-kick, Rutter was spotted going down inside the penalty area but upon close inspection, it became clear that the former Hoffenheim striker had clipped his own leg.

And reacting to the forward’s unsportsmanlike conduct, Richards, writing in his column for the Daily Mail, said: “Some people call it gamesmanship but let’s have it right for what it is: cheating. What I’ve seen leaves me furious. This tactic of attackers kicking their back legs — as Leeds striker Georginio Rutter appeared to do on Sunday.

“Trying to win penalties. It is a particular source of anger for me. I can promise you that if I was playing now and someone had tried to do that to me, we would be having a quiet word in the tunnel.”