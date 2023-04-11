Newcastle looking to raid Premier League club of two key players

Newcastle United are preparing to raid Leicester City in the summer should the Foxes get relegated with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes top of their shopping list.

The Magpies have been interested in Maddison since last summer when they had several bids rejected for the England midfielder, with £40m being the last offer submitted.

The 26-year-old is expected to leave the King Power anyway this summer, but that will be a certainty if the Foxes go down to the Championship.

Should that outcome prevail, Newcastle will also move for Harvey Barnes, as Football Insider reports that the Foxes will struggle to hold on to the winger if they go down to the Championship.

The two English stars have been key to Leicester’s success in recent times and their departure would be a big blow to the club. The Foxes are currently stuck in the relegation zone in 19th position – two points from safety.

There is a lot of work to be done in order to stay up but luckily for them, the bottom half of the table is very tight.