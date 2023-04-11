Newcastle open to letting 26-year-old first teamer go when the season ends

Newcastle United are not in a hurry to offer Allan Saint-Maximin a new contract.

That’s according to recent reports, specifically one from the Daily Mail, which claims Eddie Howe has yet to decide on the Frenchman’s long-term future.

Saint-Maximin, 26, has three years left on his current deal, and although he has enjoyed more regular football in recent times, his future is still relatively undecided.

Although the former Nice winger would probably welcome improved terms, it seems highly unlikely he will be offered a new deal anytime soon, despite the Magpies have huge wealth following their Saudi-backed takeover nearly two years ago.

Speaking in his exclusive column on Tuesday morning, leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed how the Magpies’ main focus at the moment is qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

“I’m told Eddie Howe asked the team and the club to be totally focused on qualifying for the Champions League before they make any decision – this is also why no talks are taking place for new signings yet – Newcastle will take their time,” the Italian guru said.