Newcastle United remain interested in signing Joao Pedro from Watford at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old was the target for Newcastle United at the start of the season and the Magpies had a £30 million bid turned down by the Championship club. A report from Football Insider claims Newcastle have a concrete interest in signing the player at the end of the season.

Pedro has been in impressive form for Watford this season, scoring 10 goals across all competitions. The 21-year-old can play anywhere across the front three, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle.

Eddie Howe’s side are currently third in the league table and they are hoping to secure Champions League qualification. Newcastle will need better players and more depth in the squad in order to compete on all fronts next season.

Bringing in a quality attacker should be a top priority for Newcastle during the summer transfer window. The Magpies have drawn 11 league games this season and they need a reliable goalscorer who can help turn these draws into wins.

Pedro will add goals and unpredictability in the final third. He could prove to be a quality alternative for Callum Wilson. The experienced Newcastle striker has not been at his best this season and the Magpies must look to bring in a proper replacement.

Pedro is still quite young, and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience.

Eddie Howe has a proven track record of nurturing, talented, young players throughout his managerial career and he could help the Watford attacker develop into a top-class Premier League player.

The opportunity to play for an ambitious club like Newcastle will be a tempting proposition for the young attacker, and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can agree on a fee with Watford this time around.