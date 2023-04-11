Real Madrid interested in bringing Liverpool star to the Bernabeu this summer

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly considering a move for Liverpool star Roberto Firmino at the end of the season.

That is according to Spanish publication El Nacional, who report that Perez is aware of Firmino’s free agency situation this summer and could look to convince the Brazilian to make the move to the Bernabeu in order to back up Karim Benzema.

The Liverpool star will be a player in demand once his contract expires at Anfield as he would be a great starter or back up at one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

El Nacional state that there are not many strikers that Real Madrid can sign during the upcoming window, as they are either too expensive or not trusted by the club.

Firmino showed on Sunday against Premier League leaders Arsenal that he can still be influential at the highest level and the 31-year-old is having a decent season overall in a Red shirt despite some injury issues.

The forward has scored 11 goals and assisted a further five during the current campaign and somebody will be getting a bargain in the summer as the Liverpool legend is available for free.